Helmsley church Christmas Tree Festival in full swing - here's when you can see it
Nineteen trees provided and decorated by charities, businesses and other organisations make a magical forest scene in the Grade 2* nave of the church, parts of which date back to the 12th Century.
Entry is free but donations are split between Ryedale Foodbank, Helmsley Together and All Saints' Church.
The church is open from 10am to 4pm daily, including during services.
All Saints’ Nativity Crib scene is available to visit throughout.
Events taking place during the festival include the church's own Pop-Up Café featuring home-made produce on Friday December 15 and Saturday December 16.
On Friday December 15, hand bell ringers will entertain in church from 10.30am to noon, while on Saturday December 16, the festival complements the craft fair, Santa's Grotto and Santa Paws dog grotto running at the Library, Town Hall and Royal Oak, with free parking for the day at the Cleveland Way car park.
All Saints’ traditional Service of Nine Lessons and Carols takes place the day after the Christmas Tree Festival ends, on Sunday December 17, at noon.