Helmsley church Christmas Tree Festival in full swing - here's when you can see it

The annual Christmas Tree Festival in Helmsley's All Saints' Parish Church is in full swing at the heart of the town's Christmas preparations, until Saturday December 16.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nineteen trees provided and decorated by charities, businesses and other organisations make a magical forest scene in the Grade 2* nave of the church, parts of which date back to the 12th Century.

Entry is free but donations are split between Ryedale Foodbank, Helmsley Together and All Saints' Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The church is open from 10am to 4pm daily, including during services.

The Christmas tree festival in Helmsley's All Saints Parish Church is on until December 16.

All Saints’ Nativity Crib scene is available to visit throughout.

Events taking place during the festival include the church's own Pop-Up Café featuring home-made produce on Friday December 15 and Saturday December 16.

On Friday December 15, hand bell ringers will entertain in church from 10.30am to noon, while on Saturday December 16, the festival complements the craft fair, Santa's Grotto and Santa Paws dog grotto running at the Library, Town Hall and Royal Oak, with free parking for the day at the Cleveland Way car park.