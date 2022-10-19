Helmsley Lido has received more than 16,000 visitors in 2022

The old pool cover was damaged by storms earlier in the year, prompting trustees to search for a more suitable alternative.

After Lifeguards, the biggest expense for the lido, which saw over 16,000 swimmers visit this year, is heating the pool.

Paul Goodwin, pool trustee, said: “Whilst everyone is facing unprecedented increases in energy bills, when you are a charity running an outdoor swimming pool with 350+ cubic metres of water to heat, increases in the price of energy are particularly acute.”

The new cover in place

The Kirkby Foundation met half of the cost of the pool cover after trustees presented a satisfactory business plan and financial accounts.

The pool is currently open on Saturday mornings on an unheated ‘cool pool’ basis. It is testament to the amazing insulating properties of the new cover that the water temperature has remained over 14C.

For more information email [email protected].