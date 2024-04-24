Helmsley National Trust venue to host popular Nature at Nunnington event for families

Get hands on with lizards at Nunnington Hall.

Spring is a great time to get closer to nature and the National Trust property near Helmsley has a full day of outdoor activities planned.

The Nature at Nunnington event takes place on the lawn and riverbank, where visitors can enjoy nature inspired activities and crafts, including insect exploration, butterfly spotting and bird feeder making.

There is also garden and river tours run by Nunnington’s experienced gardeners.

Organisations such as the Malton Beekeepers Association and the Lion Learners will be attending, as well as some amazing creatures, including snakes, spiders and giant land snails.

Elena Leyshon, Programming and Partnerships Officer at Nunnington Hall, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to Nunnington on Sunday to get hands on with nature.

"From bug hunting to bird box making, we have some fun activities to help kids kick start their nature adventure.

"We'll also be joined by educational team ‘Lion Learners’, who will be visiting to ask one very important question – will anyone be brave enough to hold a scary beast?

Visitors will be able to see the newly installed Blossoming Words, which is a celebration of nature, poetry and community, with the highlight of a paper poetry blossoms installation suspended across the staircase in the Oak Hall.

This has been created in a series of workshops with schools, charities, libraries and community groups.

Nunnington Hall, including its tea-room and tea garden, is open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30am until 5pm (last entry at 4.15pm). For more information to help plan a visit, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nunnington-hall