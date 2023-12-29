Nationwide’s branch on Bridge Street in Helmsley is turning 40 years old and has held a birthday party to mark the milestone.

The Nationwide team was thrilled to welcome local councillor George Jabbour to the event.

During the day branch staff celebrated with mince pies and chocolate, and reminisced as they’re joined by employees from yesteryear, including when it first opened.

Colleagues from Nationwide were on hand to talk people through the history of the branch and answer any questions they may have, as well as helping members with their money as usual.

Nationwide has promised that wherever there’s a Nationwide branch, there still will be until at 2026 at the earliest.

Nationwide encourages colleagues to get involved with the local community, whether through charity fundraising at work, going to local schools to help deliver money lessons, or by using the two paid days’ volunteering every employee receives each year.

In recent years colleagues from Helmsley branch have held advice-giving events at the library and with the local police, as well as hosting a stand at the Ryedale Show – a traditional agricultural event - to help people stay safe from fraud and scams.

Bev Frankland, Branch Manager at Nationwide in Helmsley, said: “We’re thrilled to be celebrating our 40th birthday here at Nationwide in Helmsley. Talking to our colleagues in branch, I know that we’re all keen to share our history with the high street.