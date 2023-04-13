'Help a very worthy cause': Donations and volunteers needed at Scarborough PDSA shop

​The shop is desperate for good quality donations including books, CD's, DVD's as well as men's & ladies clothing, handbags, shoes/sandals and bedding.

PDSA Shop Manager, Julie Griffiths, said: “Perhaps your wardrobe is bulging with unworn clothes or your shelves are full of books you never read?

"Why not have a clear-out and donate your unwanted items to PDSA? As well as de-cluttering your home, you’ll be helping a very worthy cause at the same time.

Ms Griffiths is also appealing for local people to lend a hand and volunteer at the shop. She said: “We’re looking for enthusiastic volunteers who are passionate about pets and who can lend a hand.

"We're very flexible, try to fit around your commitments and have various shifts available.

“Volunteering for PDSA is fun and the skills you learn look great on any CV, plus you get to meet new people and make some friends along the way.

"No previous retail experience is needed, as full training is provided for all new volunteers.

"So, if you would like to help sick and injured pets, why not join our friendly volunteer team.”

For more details about volunteering for PDSA, please visit www.pdsa.org.uk/volunteering

Located at 79a Newborough, Scarborough (opposite M&S main entrance) PDSA shop raises vital funds to provide free and low-cost vet care for those who struggle to pay treatment costs for their sick and injured pets.

PDSA encourages all supporters to sign up for Gift Aid* if they are a UK tax payer, to help their donations go even further.

Gift Aid allows PDSA to claim an additional 25 percent of the value of each item sold.

For more information about Scarborough PDSA shop, contact Julie Griffiths on 01723 503310.

The PDSA believe that no pet owner should be faced with losing a beloved pet because they can no longer afford to pay for treatment.

For many vulnerable pets, PDSA is there to help when there is nowhere else for their owners to turn.