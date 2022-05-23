Help at hand for struggling residents as East Riding Council launches Household Support Fund scheme

The council will contact eligible households during May and June to advise them how much funding they will receive and how it will be paid to them. Image submitted

The fund will target and prioritise support for the following:

○ Pensioners who are in receipt of council tax support and in receipt of a disability-related benefit

○ Other households in receipt of council tax support that have a high barrier to work, which includes those in receipt of disability-related benefits, carers, and lone parents with children under five.

This list is not exhaustive and households may have to meet two of the criteria depending on their circumstances. The amount households receive will vary depending on their situation.

More information can be found at www.eastriding.gov.uk/housing/housing-benefit-and-council-tax-support/household-support-fund/

Speaking about the Household Support Fund, Cllr John Holtby, the council’s portfolio holder for corporate service, revenues and benefits, said: “The council recognises the pressures many households are facing due to the rise in living costs, and are delighted to be able to provide support to households across the East Riding that are most in need.

“The grants will help residents with food, energy bills and other essentials.”

Any households that are experiencing financial difficulties, but do not meet the criteria for the Household Support Fund, may alternatively be entitled to support from the council’s emergency assistance scheme. More information and applications can be made at www.eastriding.gov.uk/living/emergency-assistance/

Households may also contact their nearest food bank when they require emergency support. Details can be found at https://www.erfpa.org.uk/find-a-foodbank/