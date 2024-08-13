Maria Taylor, Apprentice & Volunteer Team Leader at Beyond Housing.

Jobcentre Plus specialist advisor Anne Brewster has outlined the support available for those looking for work on the Yorkshire coast.

The advice given is aimed primarily at those leaving school or further education, but is equally applicable to those looking for work at any age.

Ms Brewster said: “As with most things in life, looking for work is a thing that needs to be practiced and skills learnt to help you move forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Jobhelp website has all the information you need to help you progress.

“There are pages tailored to your circumstances.

“Whether you are young and looking for your first job, or older and looking for a change of role, there is information to help you.”

One of the first things needed to compete in the jobs market is a Curriculum vitae (CV), a record of past experiences, skills and achievements.

The National Careers Service is a free service that can help with this. They can be contacted on 0800 100 900.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apprenticeships are often seen as only being for young people, however Apprenticeships are open to all ages and are available at multiple levels.

From school leavers, people upskilling in their careers, or complete career changes, there are hundreds to choose from, with various levels of qualifications at the end including degree level.

Some pay National Minimum wage after the first year, but many pay a lot more and offer a competitive salary.

Doing an apprenticeship means working and studying at the same time, meaning apprentices earn whilst studying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is possible to have a previous qualification like a degree and still start an apprenticeship.

Apprentices:

learn and train for specific jobs

get paid and receive holiday leave

get hands-on experience in a real job

study for at least 20% of their working hours - usually at a college, university or with a training provider

complete assessments during and at the end of their apprenticeship

engage in a career path with lots of future potential

More information on Apprenticeships and how to apply can be found at https://www.apprenticeships.gov.uk/apprentices.

Employers considering either recruiting an apprentice or upskilling their existing staff can find information at https://www.apprenticeships.gov.uk/employers#

Maria Taylor Apprentice and Volunteer Team Leader for Beyond Housing said: “Apprenticeships are a great way to start your career, gaining valuable skills and knowledge from industry professionals alongside working towards a recognised apprenticeship standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Beyond Housing really value the importance of supporting apprentices and each year we offer a range of apprenticeship opportunities both in office and trade-based roles.

“We offer each of our apprentices lots of opportunities to progress and develop, many progress onto further apprenticeship training or full-time roles.”

Ms Brewster said: “Apprenticeships are a great opportunity to get some real work skills and qualifications whilst getting paid a wage.

“They are a good way of starting a new career whatever your age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Your circumstances might mean you could claim universal credit whilst doing the apprenticeship.

“The Apprenticeship site also has stories of people who have progressed through an apprenticeship. https://www.apprenticeships.gov.uk/apprentices/real-stories

“Local jobcentres are there to help and signpost you to extra support available in your area.

“Never feel afraid of asking for help, staff are always working to support people to have the best future they can.”