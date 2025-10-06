Help wanted to identify two men following theft from garden in Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police has asked for the public’s help to identify two individuals who were responsible for the theft of items from the rear garden of a property in Scarborough.
The incident occurred on Cornelian Avenue on the morning of Wednesday September 17, officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the individuals.
Anyone with any information is asked to email ‘[email protected]’ or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill.
Those wishing to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 122501758334 when passing on information.