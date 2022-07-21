Helpline created to support Ukrainians and their sponsors across the Scarborough area.

Posters have been created in English, Ukrainian and Russian

The Homes for Ukraine Helpline has been created by Citizens Advice North Yorkshire with funding from North Yorkshire County Council to support Ukrainians under the ‘Homes for Ukraine’ government scheme and their sponsors across the Scarborough District and the rest of North Yorkshire.

In Scarborough alone, figures published on July 12 indicate that 128 visas have been approved to Ukrainian citizens and there are currently 90 sponsor locations across the district.

The charity can support Ukrainians, family hosts and their sponsors with advice on access to all current welfare benefits such as Disability Living Allowance for Children, Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment, they can also offer detailed support with applications, form filling and appeals.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dedicated helpline can also support Ukrainians with advice on the Biometric Residency Permit Process and signposting to local Ukrainian support groups across North Yorkshire.

The helpline has access to Ukrainian and Russian interpreters and has a knowledgeable adviser available during office hours.

Carol Shreeve, CEO of the charity which recently merged Citizens Advice Craven & Harrogate Districts, Citizens Advice Scarborough and Citizens Advice Mid North Yorkshire together to form Citizens Advice North Yorkshire said: “We are delighted after funding from NYCC to be able to deliver vital support to Ukrainians, family hosts and sponsors across North Yorkshire.

“Our dedicated advisers have already supported several families, many who have been traumatised by the terrible conflict in Ukraine.

“As of the July 12, 2022, there were thought to be 995 visas issued to Ukrainians across North Yorkshire with 727 sponsor locations.

“However, we understand that navigating support can be difficult for Ukrainian families and their hosts and the process can be quite daunting especially when it comes to welfare benefits and the current rising costs of living crisis.

“We urge anyone who needs our support, whatever the issue, to contact our dedicated helpline as soon as possible.

“Our knowledgeable advisers will always do their utmost best to help Ukrainian citizens, family hosts and their sponsors find a way forward.”

The helpline can be reached Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm on 01757 600 365.

A voicemail can be left out of hours and a Citizens Advice North Yorkshire Adviser will aim to get back to you within one working day.