Here are 29 photos from Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington readers to mark National Love Your Pet day

To mark the day, we asked you to submit photos of your pets.
Here’s a very cute and cuddly selection!
1. National Love Your Pet day
Cayde, sent in by Alison Clucas. Photo: submitted
2. National Love Your Pet day
Luna, sent in by Ayesha Ingham. Photo: submitted
3. National Love Your Pet day
Betsy Boo, sent in by Bianca Johnson Photo: submitted
4. National Love Your Pet day
Tilly and Ben, sent in by Caroline Wiffen. Photo: submitted
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.