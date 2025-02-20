We celebrate your furry and feathered friends with these great submitted photos.We celebrate your furry and feathered friends with these great submitted photos.
Here are 29 photos from Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington readers to mark National Love Your Pet day

By Duncan Atkins
Published 20th Feb 2025, 16:48 BST
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 16:54 BST
Today is National Love Your Pet day – a️️ day dedicated to showing our appreciation and love for our furry – and feathered – friends.

To mark the day, we asked you to submit photos of your pets.

Here’s a very cute and cuddly selection!

Cayde, sent in by Alison Clucas.

Cayde, sent in by Alison Clucas. Photo: submitted

Luna, sent in by Ayesha Ingham.

Luna, sent in by Ayesha Ingham. Photo: submitted

Betsy Boo, sent in by Bianca Johnson

Betsy Boo, sent in by Bianca Johnson Photo: submitted

Tilly and Ben, sent in by Caroline Wiffen.

Tilly and Ben, sent in by Caroline Wiffen. Photo: submitted

