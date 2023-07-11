Here are all the events happening at Whitby Library as part of the Summer Reading Challenge

From Saturday July 15, families and community groups are invited to take part in Our Summer of Stories – an exciting six-week long programme of story time sessions, craft activities, book swapping and more. Participants can win a cash prize for attending more than three events.

The programme encourages children to connect to their local library, discover that reading is an activity that can be enjoyed together while uncovering the magic of storytelling. It is perfect activity to get children reading for pleasure with their families and supporting wellbeing outside of school.

Here are all the events happening at Whitby Library this summer:

Children and families across Whitby are invited to join ‘Our Summer of Stories’ storytelling festival and the Summer Reading Challenge

Thursday July 27, between 10am and 12noon will be Elmer and the Race – stories, crafts and games.

Thursday August 3, between 10am and 12noon, there will be Sporty Crafts. This will give your child the opportunity to decorate a sports bag, a trophy, and a mascot keyring for £2 per child.

Thursday August 10, between 10am and 12noon, your child can help build a sports stadium – from lego!

Thursday August 24, between 10am and 11am, Colebrooke Productions will be offering a ‘Ready-Set-Read!’ cheer-leading and dance session.

Thursday August 31, between 10am and 12noon, Yorkshire Rotters will host their Smoothie Bike and Love Food, Hate Waste activity.

As wel as these activities, you can take part in Whitby Library’s mini sports challenge! They will take place between 10am and 12noon on Saturday July 22, Monday July 24, Tuesday August 1, Thursday August 10, Friday August 18, Saturday August 26 and Thursday August 31.

The five challenges include hopscotch, star jumps or burpees, bucket beanbags, beanbag bullseye and ping, pong, puff.