Here are all the planned road closures in Bridlington ahead of tomorrow's Tour of Britain race
Stage three of the race will start from Goole’s central precinct at about 11.30am on Tuesday September 5, before racing through the East Riding’s towns and countryside and finishing opposite Beverley Racecourse at about 3.30pm.
The race is expected in Bridlington at approximately 1:59pm.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council has given a list of all the road closures that will be in place before, during and after the race.
To keep disruption to a minimum, most road closures will be on rolling basis, only staying in place for as long as they need to as the peloton makes its way along the route.
Signs will be erected along the route to advise road users that some delays should be expected, with approximate times.
Here are the road closures in and around Bridlington on September 5:
Kilham:
High Street, Kilham
Rudston (1:44pm):
High Street
Boynton Road
Boynton
High Street
Bridlington Road
Bridlington (1:59pm):
Easton Road
Well Lane Bypass (including Scarborough Road Roundabout)
Scarborough Road South
Street John Street
Quay Road (including Quay Road Roundabout), from Brett Street to Quay Road Roundabout
Station Avenue, from Quay Road Roundabout to Midway Avenue
Station Road
Hilderthorpe Road
South Cliff Road
South Marine Drive
Kingston Road
Kingsgate (inc. Kingsgate Roundabout and Wilsthorpe Roundabout), from Kingston Road to Moor Lane
Fraisthorpe:
Bridlington Road
Barmston:
Bridlington Road
Visit: https://www.tourofbritain.co.uk/ for more information.