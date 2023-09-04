East Riding Council have released a list of roads that will be closed during the Tour of Britain event taking place on Tuesday September 5. Photo: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com

Stage three of the race will start from Goole’s central precinct at about 11.30am on Tuesday September 5, before racing through the East Riding’s towns and countryside and finishing opposite Beverley Racecourse at about 3.30pm.

The race is expected in Bridlington at approximately 1:59pm.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has given a list of all the road closures that will be in place before, during and after the race.

To keep disruption to a minimum, most road closures will be on rolling basis, only staying in place for as long as they need to as the peloton makes its way along the route.

Signs will be erected along the route to advise road users that some delays should be expected, with approximate times.

Here are the road closures in and around Bridlington on September 5:

Kilham:

High Street, Kilham

Rudston (1:44pm):

High Street

Boynton Road

Boynton

High Street

Bridlington Road

Bridlington (1:59pm):

Easton Road

Well Lane Bypass (including Scarborough Road Roundabout)

Scarborough Road South

Street John Street

Quay Road (including Quay Road Roundabout), from Brett Street to Quay Road Roundabout

Station Avenue, from Quay Road Roundabout to Midway Avenue

Station Road

Hilderthorpe Road

South Cliff Road

South Marine Drive

Kingston Road

Kingsgate (inc. Kingsgate Roundabout and Wilsthorpe Roundabout), from Kingston Road to Moor Lane

Fraisthorpe:

Bridlington Road

Barmston:

Bridlington Road