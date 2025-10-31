Here are some of the best dog-friendly beaches along the Yorkshire coast

The best dog-friendly Yorkshire beaches include: Hunmanby Gap, Runswick Bay, Flamborough (North Landing), Cayton Bay, Marske Sands.

As the busy summer season comes to an end and dog restrictions lift on many of the UK’s beaches, autumn is the perfect time to enjoy the coast with your four-legged friend.

Cooler temperatures, quieter sands and coastal sunsets make this one of the most rewarding times of year to explore the shoreline.

Dan Doherty, Insight Manager at Away Resorts, a leading provider of dog-friendly holiday parks on the Yorkshire coast, has shared the top dog-friendly beaches in Yorkshire, to help make your next staycation or beach walk extra special for both you and your pooch.

Mr Doherty said: “As more travellers look for relaxing, crowd-free alternatives to busy hotspots abroad, Yorkshire continues to stand out as an ideal staycation choice for dog owners.

“These beaches showcase the best of the Yorkshire coast, giving dogs space to run, while owners enjoy beautiful scenery, peaceful walks and a true breath of fresh air. For anyone planning a pet-friendly holiday this year, Yorkshire is hard to beat.”

Hunmanby Gap

Hunmanby Gap, rated one of the top dog-walking locations in Yorkshire, is a peaceful stretch of golden sand just south of Filey. With its wide-open spaces, gentle surf and panoramic views, this beach is perfect for dogs who love to sprint, paddle and explore.

The quiet setting makes it ideal for relaxed walks away from busy seafront crowds, and the sloping cliffs surrounding the bay create a stunning backdrop at any time of year.

Runswick Bay

A little gem tucked between Staithes and Whitby, Runswick Bay is widely celebrated for its natural beauty and calm atmosphere. Its sandy shoreline and shallow waters make it perfect for sniffing, splashing and strolling, while its car-free beachfront gives owners peace of mind.

After your walk, the charming village offers a lovely spot for a warm drink or a bite to eat while you take in the stunning coastal views.

Flamborough (North Landing)

With dramatic white cliffs, rugged scenery and hidden coves, Flamborough’s North Landing offers a spectacular dog-walking setting for those who love an adventure. The mix of sand, rock pools and coastal paths means there’s plenty to explore for energetic pups.

This is a great choice for longer weekend walks, taking in the fresh sea air and the striking views across the North Sea.

Cayton Bay

Just south of Scarborough, Cayton Bay is a favourite among walkers and surfers alike. Its long sandy shoreline offers plenty of space for dogs to roam, especially at quieter times of day when the tide is out.

With cliff-top paths and a wild, unspoilt feel, Cayton Bay is ideal for dogs and owners who love the sense of being close to nature.

Marske Sands

For a truly open, spacious walk, Marske Sands, between Redcar and Saltburn, is a fantastic option. Flat, sandy and stretching for miles, it’s perfect for dogs who enjoy a good run. The gentle waves and uncrowded paths also make it a top choice for winter walks or off-season adventures.

