Here are some of the spook-tacular events going on around Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington this Halloween

From ascariums to a trail with Dennis and Gnasher, we highlight some of the events around Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington and the surrounding area that will give families something to do over the holidays.
1. Halloween events 2022
Join in the spooky fun at Scarborough SEA LIFE centre's Ascarium this Halloween! Guests can explore all the chills and thrills of the ocean, following an immersive trail to help SEA LIFE’s Sea Witch and Warlock look after their ocean home and fellow sea creatures by completing magical challenges. On from October 15 to 31.
Photo: Halloween events 2022
2. Halloween events 2022
Award-winning glamping site Humble Bee Farm at Flixton, between Scarborough and Filey, will be open for its annual half-term Pumpkin Patch and Halloween Trail event from October 22 to 29. This year promises to be full of pumpkin carving fun and spooky excitement with new elements to the event! Time slots are 10am, 11am, 12noon or 1pm subject to availability.
Photo: submitted
3. Halloween events 2022
Solve creepy clues on the fun family quest with Beano favourites Dennis and Gnasher at Whitby Abbey, Oct 22 to 30, 10am to 4pm and Scarborough Castle, Oct 22 to 30, 10am to 5pm.
Photo: submitted
4. Halloween events 2022
Grosmont is holding a pumpkin competition and ghost stories, Halloween games and more, on October 30, 7pm at the old tunnel in the village.
Photo: submitted