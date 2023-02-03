Here are the 10 dogs currently waiting for their forever home in Scarborough and Whitby

There are currently several dogs that need rehoming along the Yorkshire coast, particularly in Scarborough and Whitby.
There are three dog rescue centres that are advertising dogs that need rehoming, including Whitby & Scarborough Dog Rescue, Cliff Top Kennels, and the RSPCA.
There are six dogs at Whitby & Scarborough Dog Rescue looking for their forever homes, two dogs at RSPCA’s Scarborough branch and two dogs at Cliff Top Kennels in Scarborough.
If you would like to enquire about adopting one of these dogs, call Bob at Whitby & Scarborough Dog Rescue on 01947 810787 or email [email protected]
If you would like to enquire about a dog at Cliff Top Kennels, then call 01723 870456.
If you would like to enquire about either dog at RSPCA, call 07939 247202 or email [email protected]
1. Dogs available for adoption
Domino is a six-year-old Greyhound who was brought in after a home inspection, and inspectors noticed how thin he was. Domino would be suitable to live with another female greyhound and children aged 12 or over but unfortunately he is not suitable to live with small dogs, cats or small animals. Call 07939 247202 for more information.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Dogs available for adoption
Milo is a two-year-old Patterdale Terrier/Rottweiler cross. He needs to be rehomed with firm and experienced dog owners. Call Bob on 01947 810787 to enquire.
Photo: Whitby & Scarborough Dog Rescue
3. Dogs available for adoption
Larry is a seven-year-old Japenese Akita who has been looking for his forver home for 16 months. He would prefer to live where any chldren are at least teenagers and where there is plenty of room to run about. Call 01723 870456 and speak with Jill for more information.
Photo: Cliff Top Kennels
4. Dogs available for adoption
Casper is a three-year-old Lurcher. He is sociable with people, but cannot be rehomed with other dogs, cats or small animals and children. Call Bob on 01947 810787 to enquire.
Photo: Whitby & Scarborough Dog Rescue