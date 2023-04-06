Here are the Easter bank holiday opening times for supermarkets and garden centres on the Yorkshire coast

Opening hours may be altered at the larger supermarkets and garden centres in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington over Easter.

The Easter weekend features two bank holidays and one of the most significant days in the Christian calendar, Easter Sunday.

When Sunday trading was first introduced back in 1994, special protection was given to both Easter Sunday and Christmas Day to ensure that the majority of shop staff would be able to spend those days with their families.

While small shops measuring less than 280 square metres may open any day or hour, larger shops may only open for 6 consecutive hours between 10am and 6pm on a Sunday and must close on Easter Sunday and Christmas Day.

Certain shops are exempt from these restrictions including airport or railway station outlets, service station outlets, farms selling mainly their own produce and outlets wholly or mainly selling motor or bicycle supplies and accessories.

Check out below the opening times for the main garden centres and supermarkets along the Yorkshire coast.

1 . Morrisons Morrisons in Scarborough and Bridlington will be open on Friday April 7 (Good Friday) from 7:00am - 10:00pm, on Saturday April 8 from 6:00am - 10:00pm, closed Sunday April 9 (Easter Sunday) and open Monday April 10 (Easter Monday) from 7:00am - 10:00pm.

2 . Tesco Tesco in Scarborough, Filey and Bridlington will be open on Friday April 7 (Good Friday) from 6:00am - 10:00pm (Scarborough and Bridlington) and 7:00am - 10:00pm (Filey), closed Sunday April 9 (Easter Sunday) and open Monday April 10 (Easter Monday) from 8:00am - 6:00pm. There will be a normal Saturday service.

3 . Aldi Aldi in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington will be open on Friday April 7 (Good Friday) from 8:00am - 10:00pm, on Saturday April 8 from 8:00am - 10:00pm, closed Sunday April 9 (Easter Sunday) and open Monday April 10 (Easter Monday) from 8:00am - 8:00pm.

4 . Lidl Lidl in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington will be open on Friday April 7 (Good Friday) from 8:00am - 10:00pm, on Saturday April 8 from 8:00am - 10:00pm, closed Sunday April 9 (Easter Sunday) and open Monday April 10 (Easter Monday) from 8:00am - 8:00pm.