Here is where you can find bonfires and fireworks along the Yorkshire Coast this weekend

Remember, remember the fifth of November?Bonfire night is fast approaching, and with it comes public displays of fireworks and bonfires to mark the night Guy Fawkes attempted to blow up parliament.All of the following events will take place on Saturday November 5, unless stated otherwise.
North Bay, Scarborough. Every year, people gather on North Bay to have their own bonfires and fireworks display on the beach.
Tipi venue, Open Air Theatre. The Tipi are inviting people to celebrate Bonfire Night with them after watching fireworks on North Bay beach. It will be open from 4pm until 11pm on Saturday November 5.
Burniston & Cloughton Village Hall. This ticket-only event will open at 6pm and the firework display will be at 7.30pm. Tickets are available online.
Scampson Hall, near Malton. This event will be held on Friday November 4, between 4pm and 9pm. Visitors will drive into the parkland, before being treated to a bonfire, fireworks and food to a movie musical soundtrack. As well as this, there will be a children's fun fair and a flame and pyrotechnic display.
