Bonfire night is being celebrated in Scarborough.

Here is where you can find bonfires and fireworks along the Yorkshire Coast this weekend

Here’s our guide to where you can watch public bonfire and firework displays this weekend.

By Louise Hollingsworth
15 minutes ago
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 5:04pm

Remember, remember the fifth of November?Bonfire night is fast approaching, and with it comes public displays of fireworks and bonfires to mark the night Guy Fawkes attempted to blow up parliament.All of the following events will take place on Saturday November 5, unless stated otherwise.

North Bay, Scarborough. Every year, people gather on North Bay to have their own bonfires and fireworks display on the beach.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Tipi venue, Open Air Theatre. The Tipi are inviting people to celebrate Bonfire Night with them after watching fireworks on North Bay beach. It will be open from 4pm until 11pm on Saturday November 5.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Burniston & Cloughton Village Hall. This ticket-only event will open at 6pm and the firework display will be at 7.30pm. Tickets are available online.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Scampson Hall, near Malton. This event will be held on Friday November 4, between 4pm and 9pm. Visitors will drive into the parkland, before being treated to a bonfire, fireworks and food to a movie musical soundtrack. As well as this, there will be a children's fun fair and a flame and pyrotechnic display.

Photo: Richard Ponter

