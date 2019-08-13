Here's when BBC One comedy Scarborough's air date could be revealed

Scarborough residents have been asking when BBC One comedy 'Scarborough' will be appearing on TV screens.

Since filming finished in the town in May there have been questions surrounding the air date and fans were told there was no exact date confirmed - but could expect to see it on TV later this year.

Yesterday, the Scarborough BBC Twitter page posted that there is a "Big, BIG announcement coming on Wednesday..."

Residents are now hoping that the air date will be confirmed and finally see their home town on TV screens.

READ MORE: Here's what we know about BBC One comedy Scarborough and when it will air on TV

The show, written and directed by Derren Litten, award-winning creator of smash hit series Benidorm, is set in Scarborough and the follows the lives of a motley band of residents who are bonded by family, friendship and their love of karaoke.