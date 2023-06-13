Here we go again! - Top shows return to Scarborough's OAT starting with MAMMA MIA!

The Dynams have arrived at the Open Air Theatre

Running from Wednesday June 14 until Sunday June 18, the show will feature six performances from the touring cast of the popular West End show, described as the world’s sunniest and most exhilarating smash-hit musical.

To date, MAMMA MIA! has been seen by more than 65 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages.

In 2011 it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People’s Republic of China. MAMMA MIA! became the eighth longest running show in Broadway history where it played a record-breaking run for 14 years.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast.