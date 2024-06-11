Here's 21 photos of Scarborough's champion cheerleaders celebrating win at North Yorkshire Water Park

Check out the photos below!
1. East Coast Tigers celebrate at North Yorkshire Water Park.
The East Coast Tigers senior cheerleading squad, fresh off their recent triumph as World Champions at the All-Star World Championships in Florida, celebrated their win in spectacular fashion with a fun-filled day at North Yorkshire Water Park. Photo: Richard Ponter
2. East Coast Tigers celebrate at North Yorkshire Water Park
The team from Eastfield, near Scarborough, immersed themselves in an action-packed day of land and water activities, including the newly revamped Aquaparks, Adventure Wood, and more – further building upon the teamwork that brought them their recent success on the world stage. Photo: Richard Ponter
3. East Coast Tigers celebrate at North Yorkshire Water Park
The team exchanged their competition uniforms for wetsuits and life jackets for the day. Photo: Richard Ponter
4. East Coast Tigers celebrate at North Yorkshire Water Park
The local cheer squad were among the first to try out the newly revamped Warrior and Wipeout Aquaparks, which are back and better than ever for 2024, featuring the all-new El Jefe attraction. Photo: Richard Ponter
