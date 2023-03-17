This year, two Irish pubs in Scarborough are celebrating as much as they can and have events throughout the weekend and it looks set to be a fun time.

The Merchant Irish Bar, located on Eastborough, and McGinty’s, located on St. Thomas Street are throwing a St. Patrick’s Day special weekend.

On Friday March 17, The Merchant will have live music from Johnny Jump Up from 9pm and staff will be dressing up in Irish attire.

Today is Saint Patrick's Day. (Pic: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty)

The pub says to “Join us this weekend for great craic, live music and leprechauns”.

At McGinty’s Irish Bar, they will have live music from Mr Jim Duo as well as a raffle for giant novelty hats, decorative balloons and anOn Saturday March 18, the Merchant will have live music from Oriana from 4pm, and Colcannon at 9pm.

At McGinty’s Irish Bar, The Shamrock Experience will be performing from 3pm until 4pm, and then there will be live music from Johnny Jumped Up from 9pm.

It will be the first Saint Patrick’s Day for new managers Jay and Chelsey.

Co-owner Stacey Durham said: “I love Paddy’s day, however we don’t get the bank holiday so we’re focusing on Saturday this year.”

On Sunday, March 19, The Merchant will have live music from Connor Lawlor from 5pm.

