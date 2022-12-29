News you can trust since 1882
Here's how you can create a lasting legacy at Whitby's £13m revamped hospital

Whitby residents are being encouraged to ‘buy a brick’ this new year, to have their very own place in the town’s new hospital.

By Duncan Atkins
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 11:04am

NHS Teaching NHS Foundation Trust say sponsoring a brick is also a fantastic opportunity to create a lasting tribute in memory of a loved one – you could include your own name, someone else’s or even a business or team name.

Bricks cost £20 each but higher donations are gratefully received.

The trust said: “We recognise that times are challenging at the moment but is a great way to do something feel-good for the community if you are in a position to do so.”

Exterior view of Whitby Hospital.
All money raised as part of this campaign goes towards the Whitby Hospital Appeal.

The funding will be spent in a number of ways, with one example being completing the dementia friendly landscape garden on site at the hospital.

Email [email protected] if you’re interested in buying a brick.