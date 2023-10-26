Here's how you can submit an article to the Scarborough News, Whitby Gazette and Bridlington Free Press
The Scarborough News and our sister titles the Whitby Gazette, Bridlington Free Press and Pocklington Post have launched a brand new way for you to submit a story straight to our newsroom to go on our website and into our printed editions.
Your World is simple and quick to use, allowing you to get the message across to thousands of people.
Using this link, you can compile your story, upload a picture and submit it to us. Select Scarborough News from the menu.
You can also watch a easy to follow video guide at the top of this article on how to send us your story.
So, if you are raising money for charity and need support, have launched a new book, or your group or organisation has been out and about, just visit Your World, also accessible via the “Submit Your Story” link at the top of this page.
We look forward to receiving your exciting news!