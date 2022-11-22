Here's how your child could have their picture of Percy Pig displayed on the hoarding above M&S in Scarborough

The competition invites children to draw a picture of Percy Pig and hand it in to a member of staff at the store for the chance to win.

There will be two age categories in the competition, one for children under 10 and a second for those aged 11 to 16 years.

To enter the competition, youngsters will need to spend some time creating their very best drawing of Percy Pig and then head into the M&S Scarborough store to hand their entry in to a member of staff.

The winning drawing will be displayed outside M&S in Scarborough

Currently the store features hoarding on the exterior, but it is still open and trading and staff are ready to receive competition entries.

The entries must include a contact number and the child’s age.

The lucky winners of the competition will receive a Percy Pig hamper filled lots of Percy treats and gifts and their drawing will be displayed on the hoarding that currently covers the store, until the New Year.

Mo Driffield, Manager of M&S Scarborough and Yorkshire Coast BID Director said: “We know how loved Percy Pig is across the nation, and we are excited to hold this competition and see all of the entries from children across Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will be fantastic to have the winner’s image featured on the hoarding until the New Year!”