Here's the date for Hinderwell Show which has gone from strength and strength over the years

By Duncan Atkins
Published 31st Jul 2025, 10:35 BST
Judy Forrester, Hinderwell Horse and Agricultual Show, August 2022. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpeplaceholder image
Judy Forrester, Hinderwell Horse and Agricultual Show, August 2022. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Hinderwell Show – which is said to have started to solve an argument between two men who couldn’t agree who had the best Cleveland Bay foal – is on Friday August 8 this year.

The show has grown from strength to strength, providing family entertainment and fun.

The show is still renowned for its Cleveland Bay classes – a breed of horse favoured by the late Queen Elizabeth II for pulling her carriages – but also gives people the opportunity to show their skills and animals in a range of ‘friendly’ competitions.

It also includes classes in heavy horses, pony breeding, ridden ponies, show jumping and gymkhana.

Olivia Stainthorpe at the 2022 Hinderwell Horse and Agricultual Show. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpeplaceholder image
Olivia Stainthorpe at the 2022 Hinderwell Horse and Agricultual Show. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Smaller animals also have the chance to shine with classes for sheep, ferrets and in the dog show.

The showground is on Hinderwell Lane, between Hinderwell and Runswick Bay.

Entry is £6 per adult, £3 children or £15 for a family ticket (two adults and two children).

Under fives are free.

