Here's what is happening at Scarborough Library this February

As a new month is underway, Scarborough Library have released their list of activities for February!

On Friday, February 9, between 11am and 12noon, there will be a NHS Healthy Start Drop In as part of Under-5’s week.

Monday, February 12 will see Family Fun with Crafts happening between 2pm and 4pm. All resources will be provided and you can sign on to the free session here.

Thursday, February 15 will see a Dungeons and Dragons Creation Drop-In session. The session will introduce the rules and cover the basics of how to build your own character for games of Dungeons and Dragons! Help will be on hand for new players and this is an ideal way to try this fun and creative hobby for the first time.

There will be a PCSO drop in on Monday, February 19 between 10am and 12noon.

On Thursday, February 22, there will be a Mystery Mattinee Movie available for people to watch free of charge between 2pm and 4pm.

The usual weekly activities will still be taking place throughout the month, including storyime for under-fives on a Monday between 11am and 11.30am.

Rhymetime for under-fives takes place every Wednesday between 11am and 11.30am.

Knit, Natter and More takes place on a Wednesday between 2pm and 4pm, and Stitch Club follows between 4pm and 6pm.

The Breastfeeding Group takes place every Friday morning, between 9.30am and 10.45am and is followed by Stay and Play, for under-fives, between 11am and 12noon.

Every Saturday, there is the Lego Club between 11am and 2pm and the theme for Saturday, February 10 is Valentine’s Day – see if you can make a heart from the lego!

The Saturday Social will take place on Saturday, February 10 and Saturday, February 24 between 10am and 12noon.