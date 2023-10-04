Here's what's going on at Scarborough Library in October

Scarborough Library has two events coming up this week as part of ‘Green Libraries Week’, and several throughout October.

On Thursday, October 5, National Poetry Day will be taking place and poets and poet lovers can celebrate at Scarborough Library.

Between 5.30pm and 7p, the library will turn into a free poetry open house. Poets are invited to read their work to an audience and poet lovers are invited to sit and listen. Refrehsments will be on sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, Ocotber 7, the library will be hosting a free workshop event with local artist Jayne Shipley.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 12noon and 2pm, children aged between seven and 11 can create recycled fabric crafts including a woodland animals shadow puppet theatre.

As well as these two events, Scarborough Library will be celebrating Banned Books Weel until Saturday, October 7, and Green Libraries Week.

Pop into the library for a hot drink and take away some coffee grounds for your garden or compost, but remember to take your own container.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough Library will also be celebrating Get Online Week, which is held from Monday, October 16 until Saturday, October 21.

On Monday, Ocotber 16, pop into the library between 10am and 1pm and get to know the library app.

On Wednesday, October 18, between 10am and 1pm, you can create your own email and librarians will be on hand to help.

On Friday, October 20, between 10am and 1pm, you can get to know your past and find out your ancestry! These are individual sessions with booking essential, just visit the library and ask a librarian for help.