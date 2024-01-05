As the new year is underway, Scarborough Library are kickstarting 2024 with a new list of activities this January.

On Saturday, January 6, a Grue FEAST workshop will take place between 10am and 1.30pm.

A PSCO Drop In will take place on Monday, January 15 between 10am and 12pm and NHS Volunteer Awareness will take place between 1pm and 3pm.

North Yorkshire Rotters will take place on Tuesday, January 23, between 10.30am and 1pm.

Thursday, January 25 will see the Mystery Matinee Movie between 2pm and 4pm.

The usual weekly activities will still be taking place throughout the month, including storyime for under-fives on a Monday between 11am and 11.30am, which restarts on Monday, January 8.

Rhymetime for under-fives takes place every Wednesday between 11am and 11.30am.

Knit, Natter and More takes place on a Wednesday between 2pm and 4pm, and Stitch Club follows between 4pm and 6pm.

The Breastfeeding Group takes place every Friday morning, between 9.30am and 10.45am and is followed by Stay and Play, for under-fives, between 11am and 12noon.

The Saturday Social will take place on Saturday, December 16 between 10am and 12noon.

IT buddies are also available throughout the month, ask a member of staff or volunteer for more information.