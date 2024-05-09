Here's when you can take your dogs on the beach on North Yorkshire coastline, as ban now in effect

By Duncan Atkins
Published 9th May 2024, 11:09 BST
Residents and holidaymakers are being reminded of the areas along the North Yorkshire coastline that dogs are still welcome now restrictions have been introduced on beaches during the summer months.

From now until September 30, dogs are not permitted within signposted zones on sections of Filey, Scarborough South Bay and North Bay, Whitby West Cliff and Sandsend beaches.

On the smaller beach on the east side of Whitby, known as Tate Hill Beach, dogs are only allowed if they are on a lead.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for managing our environment, Cllr Greg White, said: “We are a nation of dog-lovers and many people who live or visit our coastal destinations do so with their four-legged friends.

Residents and holidaymakers are being reminded of the beach areas they can access, despite the summer restrictions.

“While we want to accommodate dogs in as many places as possible, we want to ensure everyone can enjoy our beaches safely, especially over summer when we see an increase in people visiting them.

“We thank in advance all of the responsible dog owners who respect both the dog exclusion zones and other people on the beach during the summer season.”

Under the Dog Control Public Spaces Protection Order, a fixed penalty fine for owners allowing their dogs on restricted beaches is £100.

Visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/environment-and-neighbourhoods/animals/dogs/dog-walking-bans-scarborough-area to see a detailed map, showing where dogs are permitted between these dates.

