Here's your chance to join Bridlington-based youth theatre group

Sophie Coyne Performing Arts youth theatre group has just finished a production of Annie.

Sophie Coyne Performing Arts youth theatre group in Bridlington is offering spaces to new members as it prepares for a Frozen Jr production.

The group is open to Juniors (ages 6-10): noon to 1.15pm and seniors (ages 10-14): 2.15pm to 3.30pm on Saturdays.

A spokesperson said: “Our production of Annie is all wrapped up!

"We start working towards our next production Frozen Jr on Saturday, February 15.

"This will be performed in July.

“All classes are held on Saturdays at St Mark’s, Bessingby Gate."

Sessions are £7.50 per week.

There is also the opportunity to join our exam class (1.15pm to 2.15pm) to have the opportunity to work towards exams and competitions in musical theatre and drama.

Message Sophie on 07935 988771 for more details about the group.