Heritage Open Days 2024: see what's going on around the Scarborough area
This year’s theme is Routes, Networks & Connections – and we’ve compiled this handy guide to what’s on across the Scarborough area.
Funiculars in Scarborough
Beeforth's Hive, Esplanade, Scarborough
Sep 11
Scarborough can lay claim to the first UK passenger lift which opened in 1875.
Have you ever been intrigued by these railways scaling steep hillsides with ease?
In person, pre-booking required
Central Tramway Company
1 Marine Parade, St Nicholas Cliff, Scarborough
Multiple dates available
A unique opportunity to have a guided tour of the cliff railway's engine room, learn about the history and recent engineering project, plus experience a free return ride on this historic funicular in the heart of South Bay.
In person, pre-booking required
The Church of St Martin on-the-Hill, Scarborough
Albion Road, Scarborough
Multiple dates available
Known as Scarborough's Hidden Pre-Raphaelite Gem, the church is decorated with stained glass and artwork by Morris, Marshall, Faulkner & Co.
It is an example of a Tractarian Church in Evangelical Yorkshire.
In person, pre-booking not required.
Steam Power - The Story of Fish, Ships & Chips
The Old Parcels Office, Railway Station Car Park, Scarborough
Multiple dates available
This year’s Heritage Exhibition charts the impact of steam power on the development of the fishing industry in Scarborough.
Displays include old photographs and artefacts loaned by Scarborough Maritime Heritage Centre.
In person, pre-booking not required.
Grand Hotel Wedding Venue Open Day
St Nicholas Cliff, Scarborough
Sep 7
Discover the rich history and timeless elegance of the Grand Hotel.
Doors open 10am to 2pm.
In person, pre-booking preferred
Canal Art Demonstration with Fred Worthington
South Cliff Gardens, Esplanade, Scarborough
Sep 14
Expert sign writer and canal artist Fred Worthington demonstrates the heritage craft of canal sign painting at Beeforth’s Hive.
In person, pre-booking not required
Scarborough’s Theatrical Heritage: A Display at Scarborough Library
Scarborough Library & Information Centre, Vernon Road, Scarborough
Multiple dates available
Explore the theatrical archives with a collection of materials about the history of the Scarborough Theatres including lithographs, photographs and original theatre programmes.
In person, pre-booking not required
It's Not a Secret - Scarborough Masonic Hall
14 St Nicholas Cliff, Scarborough
Sep 14
Have a tour of the Scarborough Masonic Hall and meet the Freemasonry Team, we will show you around the Lodge Temple and answer your questions. Information videos available to view.
In person
Pre-booking not required
St John the Baptist, Cayton
1 Church Lane, Cayton
Sep 13
Visitors can access all areas of the church except the tower with or without a guide.
The churchyard can be accessed with monumental inscription information available.
In person, pre-booking not required
NYMR Signal Box Demonstration
Pickering Station, Park Street, Pickering
Sep 7
Hands-on fun with exciting signal box demonstrations.
In person, pre-booking not required
