Heritage Open Days 2024: see what's going on around the Scarborough area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

England’s largest volunteer-led festival, Heritage Open Days, is back this September, celebrating all things transport and its 30th anniversary.

This year’s theme is Routes, Networks & Connections – and we’ve compiled this handy guide to what’s on across the Scarborough area.

Funiculars in Scarborough

Beeforth's Hive, Esplanade, Scarborough

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough's Central Tramway.

Sep 11

Scarborough can lay claim to the first UK passenger lift which opened in 1875.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you ever been intrigued by these railways scaling steep hillsides with ease?

In person, pre-booking required

South Cliff gardens and the Italian Gardens in Scarborough.

Central Tramway Company

1 Marine Parade, St Nicholas Cliff, Scarborough

Multiple dates available

A unique opportunity to have a guided tour of the cliff railway's engine room, learn about the history and recent engineering project, plus experience a free return ride on this historic funicular in the heart of South Bay.

The Grand Hotel, Scarborough.

In person, pre-booking required

The Church of St Martin on-the-Hill, Scarborough

Albion Road, Scarborough

Multiple dates available

Known as Scarborough's Hidden Pre-Raphaelite Gem, the church is decorated with stained glass and artwork by Morris, Marshall, Faulkner & Co.

It is an example of a Tractarian Church in Evangelical Yorkshire.

In person, pre-booking not required.

Steam Power - The Story of Fish, Ships & Chips

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Old Parcels Office, Railway Station Car Park, Scarborough

Multiple dates available

This year’s Heritage Exhibition charts the impact of steam power on the development of the fishing industry in Scarborough.

Displays include old photographs and artefacts loaned by Scarborough Maritime Heritage Centre.

In person, pre-booking not required.

Grand Hotel Wedding Venue Open Day

St Nicholas Cliff, Scarborough

Sep 7

Discover the rich history and timeless elegance of the Grand Hotel.

Doors open 10am to 2pm.

In person, pre-booking preferred

Canal Art Demonstration with Fred Worthington

South Cliff Gardens, Esplanade, Scarborough

Sep 14

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expert sign writer and canal artist Fred Worthington demonstrates the heritage craft of canal sign painting at Beeforth’s Hive.

In person, pre-booking not required

Scarborough’s Theatrical Heritage: A Display at Scarborough Library

Scarborough Library & Information Centre, Vernon Road, Scarborough

Multiple dates available

Explore the theatrical archives with a collection of materials about the history of the Scarborough Theatres including lithographs, photographs and original theatre programmes.

In person, pre-booking not required

It's Not a Secret - Scarborough Masonic Hall

14 St Nicholas Cliff, Scarborough

Sep 14

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have a tour of the Scarborough Masonic Hall and meet the Freemasonry Team, we will show you around the Lodge Temple and answer your questions. Information videos available to view.

In person

Pre-booking not required

St John the Baptist, Cayton

1 Church Lane, Cayton

Sep 13

Visitors can access all areas of the church except the tower with or without a guide.

The churchyard can be accessed with monumental inscription information available.

In person, pre-booking not required

NYMR Signal Box Demonstration

Pickering Station, Park Street, Pickering

Sep 7

Hands-on fun with exciting signal box demonstrations.

In person, pre-booking not required