Heritage Open Days 2024: see what's going on around the Whitby area

By Duncan Atkins
Published 28th Aug 2024, 14:41 BST
England’s largest volunteer-led festival, Heritage Open Days, is back this September, celebrating all things transport and its 30th anniversary.

This year’s theme is Routes, Networks & Connections – and we’ve compiled this handy guide to what’s on across the Whitby area.

Propagansey '24

Fylingthorpe Methodist Church, Thorpe Lane, Fylingthorpe

Tours of North Yorkshire Moors Railway's Goathland station are available as part of Heritage Open Days.Tours of North Yorkshire Moors Railway's Goathland station are available as part of Heritage Open Days.
Multiple dates available

Annual display of traditional fishermens’ ganseys.

In person, pre-booking not required

Abbey House, Whitby

East Cliff, Whitby

Sep 11

A rare opportunity to visit Abbey House next to the iconic Whitby Abbey, from 10am to 3pm.

In person, pre-booking not required

NYMR MPD Walking Tour

North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR), Grosmont

Multiple dates available

See what happens behind the scenes at the locomotive sheds in Grosmont, the operating hub of the railway.

In person, pre-booking required.

NYMR Grosmont Station Tour

Grosmont Station, Front Street, Grosmont

Multiple dates available

Explore Grosmont Station.

In person, pre-booking required

NYMR Guided Rail Trail

Goathland Station, Goathland

Multiple dates available

Walk the 5.5km path along the original horse drawn line led by a knowledgeable guide.

In person, pre-booking preferred

NYMR Volunteer Voices Exhibition

Goathland

Multiple dates available

Visit the Goathland Learning Coach where you unearth the stories behind our iconic heritage railway, spanning five decades of camaraderie, dedication, and shared passion for preserving a bygone era.

In person, pre-booking not required

NYMR Goathland Station Tour

Goathland Station, Goathland

Multiple dates available

Explore Goathland heritage station.

In person, pre-booking preferred.

