Heritage Open Days 2024: see what's going on around the Whitby area
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This year’s theme is Routes, Networks & Connections – and we’ve compiled this handy guide to what’s on across the Whitby area.
Propagansey '24
Fylingthorpe Methodist Church, Thorpe Lane, Fylingthorpe
Multiple dates available
Annual display of traditional fishermens’ ganseys.
In person, pre-booking not required
Abbey House, Whitby
East Cliff, Whitby
Sep 11
A rare opportunity to visit Abbey House next to the iconic Whitby Abbey, from 10am to 3pm.
In person, pre-booking not required
NYMR MPD Walking Tour
North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR), Grosmont
Multiple dates available
See what happens behind the scenes at the locomotive sheds in Grosmont, the operating hub of the railway.
In person, pre-booking required.
NYMR Grosmont Station Tour
Grosmont Station, Front Street, Grosmont
Multiple dates available
Explore Grosmont Station.
In person, pre-booking required
NYMR Guided Rail Trail
Goathland Station, Goathland
Multiple dates available
Walk the 5.5km path along the original horse drawn line led by a knowledgeable guide.
In person, pre-booking preferred
NYMR Volunteer Voices Exhibition
Goathland
Multiple dates available
Visit the Goathland Learning Coach where you unearth the stories behind our iconic heritage railway, spanning five decades of camaraderie, dedication, and shared passion for preserving a bygone era.
In person, pre-booking not required
NYMR Goathland Station Tour
Goathland Station, Goathland
Multiple dates available
Explore Goathland heritage station.
In person, pre-booking preferred.