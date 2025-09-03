Heritage Open Days 2025: see where you can visit around the Scarborough area

Shuttleworth Gardens on Scarborough South Cliff.

England’s largest volunteer-led festival, Heritage Open Days, is back this September – here’s our guide to what’s happening across the area.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A packed programme of events has been created in and around the Scarborough area as part of England’s largest festival of history and culture.

This year’s Heritage Open Days will take place between Friday, September 12 to Sunday, September 20.

The programme is a great opportunity to:

Beck Isle Museum, Pickering.

•Discover local gems and historic sites

•Enjoy free days out and save money with family and friends

•Feel proud of their local area

This is what’s happening in the Scarborough area:

Scarborough's Central Tramway.

Behind the Scenes at the Museum

Beck Isle Museum, Bridge Street, Pickering, YO18 8DU

September 20

In person

Pre-booking not required

Sneak a peak behind the scenes at the museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meet curatorial volunteers, see how objects are stored and cared for and how the Grade II* building is used to store and display over 50,000 objects.

St Columba’s Church open days

St Columba's Church, Dean Road, Scarborough, YO12 7JH

Multiple dates available

In person

Pre-booking not required

St Columba’s Church will be open to view with a special display of historical information especially prepared for Heritage Open Days.

A Little Story about a Big Battle

Filey Promenade, The Beach, Filey, YO14 9LD

September 21

In person

Pre-booking not required

A Little Story about a Big Battle that took place off the Yorkshire Coast in 1779 during the American War of Independence, brought to life during the 246th Anniversary Annual Festival.

Duration 20 to 30 minutes.

All Saints Church Settrington & Scagglethorpe and The Orangery, Settrington House

All Saints Church, Church Lane, Malton, YO17 8NP

September 20

In person

Pre-booking not required

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Look around this historic church with its refurbished East window, and then visit Settrington House Orangery for refreshments.

Commonwealth War Graves Commission tours - Scarborough (Woodlands) Cemetery

Woodlands Drive, Scarborough, YO12 6QN

Multiple dates available

In person

Pre-booking required

Join the Commonwealth War Graves Commission for a free tour of Scarborough (Woodlands) Cemetery.

Helmsley Methodist Church

Ashdale Road, Helmsley, YO62 5DD

Multiple dates available

In person

Pre-booking not required

The exact origins of Helmsley Methodism are not recorded.

However, there existed a Helmsley Primitive Chapel, a former Quaker Friends Meeting on Bridge Street, for members in 1844.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current grand building's cornerstone was laid on 1 January 1901.

Dean Road and Manor Road Cemetery Heritage Day

Dean Road Cemetery, Dean Road, Scarborough, YO12 7SN

September 14

In person

Pre-booking not required

Discover the history of the beautiful Victorian cemetery.

Help with tracing your ancestors, various stalls and a guided architect-themed walk.

Talk about Harry W Smith, Scarborough engineer

Woodend Gallery and Studios, The Crescent, Scarborough, YO11 2PW

September 13

In person

Pre-booking not required

A quote from Harry W Smith: "I have always been a lover of the beautiful and it has been my endeavour to leave Scarborough a little better than I found it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Footsteps of Harry W Smith - From Victorian Visions to Modern Management

South Cliff Gardens, Esplanade, Scarborough, YO11 2AY

September 21

In person

Pre-booking required

Walk in the footsteps of borough engineer Harry W Smith who transformed South Cliff Gardens from a playground for the wealthy into a treasured community space.

It's Not a Secret - Scarborough Masonic Hall

14 St Nicholas Cliff, Scarborough, YO11 2ES

September 13

In person

Pre-booking not required

Tour the Scarborough Masonic Hall and meet the Freemasonry Team, we will show you around the Lodge Temple and answer your questions.

We will have information videos available to view.

The Yorkshire Coast By Rail

The Old Parcels Office Artspace, Railway Station Car Park, Scarborough, YO11 1TU

Multiple dates available

In person

Pre-booking not required

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discover how railways transformed the Yorkshire Coast into our favourite holiday destination.

Exhibition features vintage photos, posters, memorabilia and model engines.

Central Tramway Company

1 Marine Parade, St Nicholas Cliff, Scarborough, YO11 2ER

Multiple dates available

In person

Pre-booking required

Unique opportunity to have a guided tour of the cliff railway's engine room, learn about the history and recent engineering project, plus experience a free return ride on this historic funicular.

Scarborough Library: From The Archives

Scarborough Library & Information Centre, Vernon Road, Scarborough, YO11 2NN

Multiple dates available

In person

Pre-booking not required

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Display from the Library Collections looking at the history of the library.

Railway Heritage Themed Walk Around Scarborough

The Old Parcels Office Artspace, Railway Station Car Park, Scarborough, YO11 1TU

September 14

In person

Pre-booking preferred

Discover more about Scarborough’s heritage through a fascinating railway-themed walk.

North Yorkshire Moors Railway Archives Open Day

Pickering Station, YO18 8JJ

Multiple dates available

In person

Pre-booking not required

To celebrate architecture on the railway, we will share information about the built heritage on the NYMR, with a particular focus on Pickering Station.

Yorkshire Churches Day – St Mary’s, West Lutton

1 Church View, West Lutton, Malton, YO17 8TA

September 13

In person

Pre-booking not required

St Peter's, Helperthorpe

The Vicarage, Helperthorpe, Malton, YO17 8TJ

September 13

In person

Pre-booking not required.

St Andrew's, Weaverthorpe

Sherburn Road, Weaverthorpe, Malton, YO17 8ES

September 13

In person

Pre-booking not required