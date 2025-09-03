Heritage Open Days 2025: see where you can visit around the Scarborough area
A packed programme of events has been created in and around the Scarborough area as part of England’s largest festival of history and culture.
This year’s Heritage Open Days will take place between Friday, September 12 to Sunday, September 20.
The programme is a great opportunity to:
•Discover local gems and historic sites
•Enjoy free days out and save money with family and friends
•Feel proud of their local area
This is what’s happening in the Scarborough area:
Behind the Scenes at the Museum
Beck Isle Museum, Bridge Street, Pickering, YO18 8DU
September 20
In person
Pre-booking not required
Sneak a peak behind the scenes at the museum.
Meet curatorial volunteers, see how objects are stored and cared for and how the Grade II* building is used to store and display over 50,000 objects.
St Columba’s Church open days
St Columba's Church, Dean Road, Scarborough, YO12 7JH
Multiple dates available
In person
Pre-booking not required
St Columba’s Church will be open to view with a special display of historical information especially prepared for Heritage Open Days.
A Little Story about a Big Battle
Filey Promenade, The Beach, Filey, YO14 9LD
September 21
In person
Pre-booking not required
A Little Story about a Big Battle that took place off the Yorkshire Coast in 1779 during the American War of Independence, brought to life during the 246th Anniversary Annual Festival.
Duration 20 to 30 minutes.
All Saints Church Settrington & Scagglethorpe and The Orangery, Settrington House
All Saints Church, Church Lane, Malton, YO17 8NP
September 20
In person
Pre-booking not required
Look around this historic church with its refurbished East window, and then visit Settrington House Orangery for refreshments.
Commonwealth War Graves Commission tours - Scarborough (Woodlands) Cemetery
Woodlands Drive, Scarborough, YO12 6QN
Multiple dates available
In person
Pre-booking required
Join the Commonwealth War Graves Commission for a free tour of Scarborough (Woodlands) Cemetery.
Helmsley Methodist Church
Ashdale Road, Helmsley, YO62 5DD
Multiple dates available
In person
Pre-booking not required
The exact origins of Helmsley Methodism are not recorded.
However, there existed a Helmsley Primitive Chapel, a former Quaker Friends Meeting on Bridge Street, for members in 1844.
The current grand building's cornerstone was laid on 1 January 1901.
Dean Road and Manor Road Cemetery Heritage Day
Dean Road Cemetery, Dean Road, Scarborough, YO12 7SN
September 14
In person
Pre-booking not required
Discover the history of the beautiful Victorian cemetery.
Help with tracing your ancestors, various stalls and a guided architect-themed walk.
Talk about Harry W Smith, Scarborough engineer
Woodend Gallery and Studios, The Crescent, Scarborough, YO11 2PW
September 13
In person
Pre-booking not required
A quote from Harry W Smith: "I have always been a lover of the beautiful and it has been my endeavour to leave Scarborough a little better than I found it."
In the Footsteps of Harry W Smith - From Victorian Visions to Modern Management
South Cliff Gardens, Esplanade, Scarborough, YO11 2AY
September 21
In person
Pre-booking required
Walk in the footsteps of borough engineer Harry W Smith who transformed South Cliff Gardens from a playground for the wealthy into a treasured community space.
It's Not a Secret - Scarborough Masonic Hall
14 St Nicholas Cliff, Scarborough, YO11 2ES
September 13
In person
Pre-booking not required
Tour the Scarborough Masonic Hall and meet the Freemasonry Team, we will show you around the Lodge Temple and answer your questions.
We will have information videos available to view.
The Yorkshire Coast By Rail
The Old Parcels Office Artspace, Railway Station Car Park, Scarborough, YO11 1TU
Multiple dates available
In person
Pre-booking not required
Discover how railways transformed the Yorkshire Coast into our favourite holiday destination.
Exhibition features vintage photos, posters, memorabilia and model engines.
Central Tramway Company
1 Marine Parade, St Nicholas Cliff, Scarborough, YO11 2ER
Multiple dates available
In person
Pre-booking required
Unique opportunity to have a guided tour of the cliff railway's engine room, learn about the history and recent engineering project, plus experience a free return ride on this historic funicular.
Scarborough Library: From The Archives
Scarborough Library & Information Centre, Vernon Road, Scarborough, YO11 2NN
Multiple dates available
In person
Pre-booking not required
Display from the Library Collections looking at the history of the library.
Railway Heritage Themed Walk Around Scarborough
The Old Parcels Office Artspace, Railway Station Car Park, Scarborough, YO11 1TU
September 14
In person
Pre-booking preferred
Discover more about Scarborough’s heritage through a fascinating railway-themed walk.
North Yorkshire Moors Railway Archives Open Day
Pickering Station, YO18 8JJ
Multiple dates available
In person
Pre-booking not required
To celebrate architecture on the railway, we will share information about the built heritage on the NYMR, with a particular focus on Pickering Station.
Yorkshire Churches Day – St Mary’s, West Lutton
1 Church View, West Lutton, Malton, YO17 8TA
September 13
In person
Pre-booking not required
St Peter's, Helperthorpe
The Vicarage, Helperthorpe, Malton, YO17 8TJ
September 13
In person
Pre-booking not required.
St Andrew's, Weaverthorpe
Sherburn Road, Weaverthorpe, Malton, YO17 8ES
September 13
In person
Pre-booking not required