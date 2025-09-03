Heritage Open Days 2025: see where you can visit around the Whitby area

Check out the propagansey exhibition at Fylingthorpe Methodist Church. Picture Kathryn Bulmer.

England’s largest volunteer-led festival, Heritage Open Days, is back this September – here’s our guide to what’s happening across the area.

A packed programme of events has been created in and around the Whitby area as part of England’s largest festival of history and culture.

This year’s Heritage Open Days will take place between Friday, September 12 to Sunday, September 20.

The programme is a great opportunity to:

•Discover local gems and historic sites

•Enjoy free days out and save money with family and friends

•Feel proud of their local area

This is what’s happening in the Whitby area:

Propagansey '25

Fylingthorpe Methodist Church, Thorpe Lane, YO22 4TT

Multiple dates available

In person

Pre-booking not required

A hall full of Fishermens' Ganseys old & new.

What's a Gansey? Come & find out!

St Mary’s Church, Goathland, YO22 5AW

Multiple dates available

In person

Pre-booking not required

Opportunity to explore this lovely, interesting, moorland church, tower and churchyard.

Pannett House

14 Normanby Terrace, Whitby, YO21 3ES

September 20

In person

Pre-booking not required

Pannett House dates back to 1860 as the residence of Mr Pannett, an esteemed Whitby benefactor and retains its charming Victorian architectural features, including a Victorian bathroom in all its finery and entirety.

Abbeville, The Little Yellow Cottage

37A Church Street, Whitby, YO22 4AE

September 20

In person

Pre-booking not required

Grade II Abbeville is better known to the people of Whitby, sailors who have used the port and now followers from all over the world, as The Little Yellow Cottage.

Union Place Georgian Townhouse

9 Upgang Lane, Whitby, YO21 3DT

September 20

In person

Pre-booking not required

Contemporary 18th Century Grade II listed Georgian townhouse, with its wonderful Bottle Window which gives a bright light airy feel to the staircase.

This has been restored with real care to the past history of the building.

Lion Lodge Masonic Hall

5 John Street, Whitby, YO21 3ET

September 20

In person

Pre-booking not required

Stone-fronted Victorian building with arches on Tuscan pillars, ornate carvings and gable roof topped with a stone sphere.

Victoria Spa Well House

Rear of Broomfield Terrace, Whitby, YO21 1QP

September 20

In person

Pre-booking not required

The Victoria Spa Well House is a cylindrical brick structure with domed slated roof with stained glass top.

Built in mid 19th Century as a rebuild of an earlier structure.

Unique building with extensive stencilled interior decoration.

Port Hole and Ripleys Yard

1 Ripleys Yard, Baxtergate, Whitby, YO21 1DE

September 20

In person

Pre-booking not required

Grade II listed Queen Anne-style cottage and traditional Whitby yard.