Heritage Open Days events around Bridlington area
This year’s event is the biggest to date with over 150 free events across Beverley, Hedon, Hornsea, Goole, Howden, and Bridlington.
The programme includes walks, talks, and a range of open venues, showcasing the region’s heritage.
This year, 13 locations in Bridlington are taking part in the open days.
They include
Bridlington Harbour Heritage Museum (multiple dates)
Bridlington Priory Church (September 7, in person, pre-booking not required)
Bridlington Cemetery Chapel (September 11, in person, pre-booking not required)
Bridlington Sailing Coble Preservation Society: Beck Hill Workshop (multiple dates, in person, pre-booking not required)
Spotlight Theatre (September 8, behind the scenes tour, pre-booking not required)
Quay Road and St John Street Talk by historian Ros West (multiple dates, in person, pre-booking not required)
Priory Church Rooms, Church Green (September 7, History on your doorstep event, in person, pre-booking not required)
Baptist Chapel on Applegarth Lane (multiple dates, in person, pre-booking not required)
Quay Road and St John Street Exhibition (multiple dates, in person, pre-booking not required)
St Johns Burlington Methodist Church (multiple dates, in person, pre-booking not required)
The Bayle Museum (September 7, in person, pre-booking not required)
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (multiple dates, in person, pre-booking not required)
Our Lady Star of the Sea and St Peter (September 7, in person, pre-booking not required).
Go to tinyurl.com/5e3y22uj to find out more about the events, addresses and the full timings.
Heritage Open Days is England's largest community led festival of history and culture, involving thousands of local volunteers and organisations.
A statement said: “Every year in September it brings people together to celebrate their heritage, community and history.
"Stories are told, traditions explored, and histories brought to life.
"It’s your chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences.”
