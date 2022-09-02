Heritage Open Days: here's what's going on around the Scarborough area

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bellis bloom in the Italian Gardens situated on Scarborough's South Cliff.

Each September, thousands of volunteers invite people to experience local history, architecture and culture, for free.

Here’s a run down of events in Scarborough:

St John the Baptist Church, Cayton

The Church Of St Martin-on-the-Hill, Scarborough. PA1507-21d

Visitors can access all areas of the church except the tower with or without a guide but with a leaflet outlining all the ancient features.

On Friday September 16, 2pm to 6pm

Victorian Play Day in South Cliff Gardens

Drop-in and play session at our Beeforth's Hive community space.

Scarborough's Central Tramway.

Try your hand at games and activities inspired by popular Victorian and Edwardian pass times.

On Saturday September 10, 11am to 3pm

Church of St Martin on-the-Hill - Scarborough’s hidden Pre-Raphaelite gem

Visitors are free to explore the Pre-Raphaelite stained glass and decorations, and there are information cards throughout the building that provide details about the artists who designed them.

Pickering Station, picture taken as heritage railways across the country, including North Yorkshire Moors Railway, are joining forces to raise awareness of their importance as a tourism destination.

There is a free guided tour every day of the Heritage Open Days (Sep 9 to 18) at 11am, lasting approximately an hour.

The Old Parcels Office, Railway station car park and special exhibition When The Railway Came To Town

Visit Scarborough’s Grade II listed Old Parcels Office, built as an Excursion Station in 1883 and see an exhibition of maps which chart the growth of Scarborough as a seaside resort following the arrival of the first steam trains in 1845.

On from September 9 to 11 and 15 to 18, 11am to 4pm.

Central Tramway Company

A unique opportunity to have a guided tour of the cliff railway's engine room, learn about the history and recent engineering project, plus experience a free return ride on this funicular in the heart of South Bay.

Tours on September 13 and 14, 10am and 3pm; September 16 and 17, 9.30am and 11am.

St Mary’s Church, Castle Road

Tour and walk around the 800-year-old St Mary’s on September 10, at 10am and 4pm, with Barbara Foster and Richard Dickens.

Refreshments are available.

Queen Street Methodist Central Hall

Visitors can access all areas of the church not usually open to members of the public, there will be leaflets provided highlighting points of interest and stewards will be available to answer any questions.

On Saturday September 10, 10am to 4pm

Dean Road and Manor Road Cemetery Heritage Day

Discover the history of the Victorian cemetery. Help with tracing your ancestors.

There is an information stand for details of the cemetery, its origins and how it was designed, along with old images.

On September 18, 11am to 2.30pm, chapel viewing 11am to noon.

Heritage Open Day events are taking place further afield, with opportunities for people to visit events around Filey and Hunmanby.

Heritage day at Hunmanby Railway Station

Discover more about the first prize-winner of the Community Rail Awards 2020, Hunmanby Railway Station, with a display of then and now photographs and a 6ft x 6ft 4in North Eastern Railway Tile Map, hand made at the Ironbridge UNESCO World Heritage Site.

On September 10, 10am to 4pm.

Spring Cafe – a building’s use through time

From the first village school to a Community Cafe and Hunmanby Wellbeing Hub, this is a history of a building funded by the Lord of the Manor to educate at a time when Hunmanby was an estate village.

On September 10, 10am to 3pm

Wrangham House and Hunmanby Local History Group display

Hunmanby Local History Group is staging a photographic exhibition, Listed Buildings of Hunmanby, where there will be photographs and information on some of the listed buildings in the village.

The group will also have an artefact quiz for people to try to identify artefacts and their use.

On September 10, 10am to 1pm.

The White Swan Inn exhibition

Visit the historic old coaching inn and assembly room, situated on what was formerly the main route between Hull, Bridlington and Scarborough.

See a foyer display about its history and the successful campaign to save the entire complex.

On September 10, 10am to 3pm.

Heritage Day at All Saints’ Church

Explore the 17th Century altar rail, hatchments and monument of the Osbaldiston family, who were the 18th Century lords of the manor.

On September 10, 10am to 3pm

Community Centre: Parish Archive/Pop-up Museum

Wide-ranging display of documents, photographs, plans and maps from Parish Archive plus annual potato challenge weigh-in for Hunmanby Garden Association until 1pm.

On September 10, 10am to 2pm

Spring Café (By All Saints Church), Stonegate

Community Railways –Station Heritage projects. A talk by Rob Lowson, about how station heritage has been restored, through partnership working between local councils, funding bodies, railway companies and local communities.

On September 15, 2pm.

Pickering events:

NYMR London & North Eastern Railway Coach Association Atkins Building Tour, Pickering railway stationNYMR Tour of carriage care facilityNYMR Signal box demonstrationsNYMR History of the Line, by Ron PickeringYorkshire Churches Day – discover St Paul & St Peter Church