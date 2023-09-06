News you can trust since 1882
Heritage Open Days: Here's what's going on in and around Scarborough, Filey and Hunmanby

Here are all the Heritage Open Days events taking place in and around Scarborough, Filey and Hunmanby this September.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:28 BST

Every September thousands of volunteers across England organise Heritage Open Day events to celebrate history and culture. It is a fantastic chance to explore hidden places and learn something new- and all events are free.

The Scarborough, Filey and Hunmanby areas have a number of interesting historical landmarks to explore.

Check out the Heritage Open Days events happening in Bridlington here.

If you’d like an event adding to this list, please email [email protected].

On Saturday September 9, between 10am and 1pm, take a look inside the Masonic Hall at the Architecture, meet with members who will explain about the Fraternity, its history and the charitable giving made to both members and other outside organisations.

1. Masonic Hall, Filey

Photo: Richard Ponter

On Sunday September 10, between 1pm and 3pm, find out how Hunmanby played an active role in the The Battle of Flamborough Head, one of the most celebrated naval actions in US history. It took place during the American Revolution in 1779 off the Yorkshire coast.

2. Hunmanby Crown Green Bowling Club, Hunmanby

Photo: Google

On Saturday September 9, between 10am and 2pm, explore the heritage of Hunmanby at their Parish Archive/Pop-up Museum.

3. Community Centre, Hunmanby

Photo: Richard Ponter

On Sunday September 10, between 1pm and 3pm, there will be an exhibition by Hunmanby Crown Green Bowling Club showing the history of this community owned and run crown green bowling club.

4. Hunmanby Crown Green Bowling Club, Hunmanby

Photo: Google

