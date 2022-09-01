Heritage Open Days: what's going on around Whitby area

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Engineers at Grosmont pictured unfreezing a steam Locomotive with fire, preparing it for a steam test.

Here is a run down of what’s going on:

Propagansey at Fylingthorpe Methodist Church, Middlewood Lane, Fylingthorpe

Check out the biggest and most accessible display of ganseys old and new from around the British Isles.

Fylingthorpe Methodist Church is staging a Propagansey exhibition during Heritage Open Days.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Find out about the gansey, a traditional fishermens' jumpers – whether you're a knitter or keen on social history, you'll be fascinated by this collection.

On Sep 10 to Sep 17, 11am to 4pm; Sep 18, 11am to 3pm

The moorland church boasts many interesting features and attracts visitors from around the world.

There is a popular and fun mouse hunting trail, with carved mice by Robert 'Mouseman' Thompson, as well as a churchyard trail.

There will be free visits up the tower to discover the workings of the church clock.

Have a go at ringing the bells and there will be people on hand who can tell you about the history of the church.

Open for HOD Saturday September 10 and Sunday September 11, 2 from 10.00am to 4.30 pm and Sunday, 11 September 2022 from 10.00am to 4.30 pm

Tour of Motive Power Department, North Yorkshire Moors Railway

See what happens behind the scenes at the locomotive sheds in Grosmont, the operating hub of the railway.

Each tour will last around an hour and includes a tour of the restoration workshop where you will see black 5 No. 44806 and Class 31 Helen Turner being overhauled.

The tour will then proceed into the boiler shop.

Tours run every half hour from 10am to 1.30pm, Sep 10 and 11

NYMR Lineside Conservation at Grosmont Station Tunnel

Meet the steam railway’s lineside conservation volunteers and hear about some of the projects happening along the lineside including the diverse species it is trying to attract.

There is also an opportunity to take part in a children’s activity - Kit’s Guide to Poo – pick up a guide and discover mammals along the railway by finding the stuff they leave behind.