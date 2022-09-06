Hidden Friends Cafe - catering for people with dementia - to launch at Bridlington Town Football Club

The Hidden Friends Café will be based at Bridlington Town Football Club on Queensgate. It will be open every third Tuesday of the month from 10am to noon, starting on Tuesday, September 20.

Michelle Leach, health and wellbeing co-ordinator at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Join us for a cuppa, and to try some safe, friendly, fun activities as well.”