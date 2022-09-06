Hidden Friends Cafe - catering for people with dementia - to launch at Bridlington Town Football Club
A new facility is launching in Bridlington this month for those living with, or caring for, someone with dementia.
By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 9:56 am
Updated
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 9:56 am
The Hidden Friends Café will be based at Bridlington Town Football Club on Queensgate. It will be open every third Tuesday of the month from 10am to noon, starting on Tuesday, September 20.
Michelle Leach, health and wellbeing co-ordinator at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Join us for a cuppa, and to try some safe, friendly, fun activities as well.”
For any further details, contact Michelle Leach on [email protected] or call her on 07929 773575.