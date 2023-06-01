Smoking remains the nation’s biggest cause of cancer and death and, in Yorkshire and The Humber, it’s estimated it’s responsible for around 5,000 cancer deaths each year. That’s almost a third (30%) of all cancer deaths in the region.

Cancer Research UK is urging people to sign a petition as part of its Smokefree UK campaign which calls for more support from Government to help rapidly reduce smoking rates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michaela Robinson-Tate, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for North Yorkshire, said: “Smoking causes around 150 cases of cancer a day across the UK and in Yorkshire and The Humber 14.1% of people still smoke.

New analysis released by Cancer Research UKestimates that tobacco causes the death of one person in Yorkshire and The Humber every 50 minutes. (Smoking photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“Smoke-filled pubs, colourful cigarette packets and cigarette vending machines are all now things of the past. But from these shocking figures, it’s clear the distressing toll of tobacco is not - and that’s why we need the help of people across the region to make smoking history.

“Enough is enough. Most people who smoke want to quit, but they need more support. So, the UK Government must urgently deliver the funding needed to tackle the number one cause of death in Yorkshire and The Humber.”

The charity warns that for each day ministers fail to stub out smoking hundreds of lives will be needlessly lost nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A poster appeal in aid of the initiative can be seen in all 600 Cancer Research UK shops in Yorkshire and across the UK. People can show their support by scanning a QR code in shop windows or signing the petition online.

It comes as successive funding cuts continue to undermine local authorities’ efforts to tackle the deadly addiction. Stop smoking services are proven to give people who smoke the best chance of quitting, but these aren’t universally available and public health campaigns continue to be axed.

That’s why the charity is urging the Prime Minister to establish a ‘Smokefree Fund’ to pay for interventions like these that will help drive down smoking rates, as well as alleviate pressures on local authorities and NHS waiting lists. In England alone, one person is admitted to hospital every minute due to smoking.