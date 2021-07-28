High hopes as Scarborough's Jo Thompson targets £5k in sky dive fundraiser

Jo Thompson, managing director of Spectrum Cleaning Solutions

A Scarborough business woman will face her fears and sky dive for charity next month.

Jo Thompson, 53, will jump out of a plane at Grindale airfield near Bridlington on August 20.

She said: “This is a massive challenge for me because I am terrified of heights, however nothing compared to the challenge those living with a cancer diagnosis face day in and day out.

“I want to do this dive to raise £5k to help Target Ovarian Cancer.

“They fund innovative research to improve early diagnosis, life-saving research, and provide much needed support to women with ovarian cancer.

“I feel so grateful to be fit and well and do not take my health for granted.

“So, I am doing this on behalf of all of those who are unable or not fit enough to do it and especially for my dear friend and colleague, who sadly lived with the condition for seven years before she passed away,”

Spectrum Cleaning Solutions are also supporting this jump by donating 5% of all trade store sales to my JustGiving Page which can be found at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jo-thompson16