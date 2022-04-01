High Sheriff of North Yorkshire pays visit to Scaborough Lifeboat Station
The High Sheriff of North Yorkshire visited Scarborough lifeboat crew this week.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Friday, 1st April 2022, 12:47 pm
Updated
Friday, 1st April 2022, 12:50 pm
On March 29, Venetia Wrigley met the crew and other personnel at their weekly training session.
She was given a tour of the all-weather Shannon lifeboat before it launched for a joint exercise with the coastguards helicopter, postponed from Sunday afternoon because of fog.
Mrs Wrigley, who lives at Ganton Hall, stayed for two and a half hours, long enough to watch the Shannon beach itself as part of the recovery process.