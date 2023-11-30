A substantial mixed arable and livestock farm, including a four bedroom farmhouse and two farm cottages on the edge of the North Yorkshire Moors National Park, has come to market for £3.5m.

A substantial mixed arable and livestock farm, including a four bedroom farmhouse and two farm cottages on the edge of the North Yorkshire Moors National Park, has come to market for £3.5m.

High Waupley Farm, situated between Whitby and Guisborough and nine miles from picturesque village of Runswick Bay, extends in total to about 321.44 acres (130.08 hectares).

John Coleman, head of land and farm sales at GSC Grays, said: “High Waupley is a ring-fenced farm that is currently operating successfully with both arable and livestock enterprises with potential opportunities for further investment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The traditional stone-built farmhouse has benefitted from considerable investment to modernise the facilities and comprises a large contemporary kitchen, separate dining room, living room, utility and bathroom on the ground floor, with four good size bedrooms upstairs, as well as a family bathroom.

The attractive semi-detached stone-built, three bedroom farm cottages have mirrored accommodation over two floors and although one has been recent occupied, both would benefit from a schedule of refurbishment and modernisation.

The extensive range of modern and traditional farm buildings have potential for further development including a double storey stone-built granary, subject to obtaining necessary consents.

The farm buildings comprise a range of farrowing units, livestock housing, grain stores (c.850 tonnes of storage capacity) and general-purpose sheds which provide excellent facilities to manage a productive mixed arable and livestock enterprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farm, which is served by a private spring water supply, has excellent road access with the A171 within a two mile drive and provides quick access to the neighbouring coastal villages and Middlesborough. The East Coast Main Line from Darlington provides regular train services to Edinburgh, Newcastle and London. The nearest airport is Teesside International Airport with regular domestic and international flights.