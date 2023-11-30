High Waupley Farm near Runswick Bay comes to market for £3.5m
High Waupley Farm, situated between Whitby and Guisborough and nine miles from picturesque village of Runswick Bay, extends in total to about 321.44 acres (130.08 hectares).
John Coleman, head of land and farm sales at GSC Grays, said: “High Waupley is a ring-fenced farm that is currently operating successfully with both arable and livestock enterprises with potential opportunities for further investment.”
The traditional stone-built farmhouse has benefitted from considerable investment to modernise the facilities and comprises a large contemporary kitchen, separate dining room, living room, utility and bathroom on the ground floor, with four good size bedrooms upstairs, as well as a family bathroom.
The attractive semi-detached stone-built, three bedroom farm cottages have mirrored accommodation over two floors and although one has been recent occupied, both would benefit from a schedule of refurbishment and modernisation.
The extensive range of modern and traditional farm buildings have potential for further development including a double storey stone-built granary, subject to obtaining necessary consents.
The farm buildings comprise a range of farrowing units, livestock housing, grain stores (c.850 tonnes of storage capacity) and general-purpose sheds which provide excellent facilities to manage a productive mixed arable and livestock enterprise.
The farm, which is served by a private spring water supply, has excellent road access with the A171 within a two mile drive and provides quick access to the neighbouring coastal villages and Middlesborough. The East Coast Main Line from Darlington provides regular train services to Edinburgh, Newcastle and London. The nearest airport is Teesside International Airport with regular domestic and international flights.
High Waupley Farm has been launched on the market with a guide price of £3,500,000 through the GSC Grays Farm Agency Department.