Hike in memory of Whitby athlete John Hunter raises £2,000 for MND Association

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The inaugural John Hunter Memorial Hike recently took place in memory of a popular athlete who died last year after battling Motor Neurone Disease.

The aim was to raise awareness, share memories of John and raise some funds for the MND Association, to support the fight against Motor Neurone Disease.

Close friend Harry Schofield said: “The turnout was huge with attendees taking on various distances along the 31-mile route along the Cleveland Way and Cinder Tracks, beginning at Scarborough SEALIFE Centre and ending in Runswick Bay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The route took in the lovely coastal sites the Cleveland Way has to offer and also the Cinder Tracks, which John used to love completing his daily runs on.

“A huge thank you to Andrew Hardy and the Goldsborough Football Club team who completed the full hike, raising £220.