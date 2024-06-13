Hike in memory of Whitby athlete John Hunter raises £2,000 for MND Association
The aim was to raise awareness, share memories of John and raise some funds for the MND Association, to support the fight against Motor Neurone Disease.
Close friend Harry Schofield said: “The turnout was huge with attendees taking on various distances along the 31-mile route along the Cleveland Way and Cinder Tracks, beginning at Scarborough SEALIFE Centre and ending in Runswick Bay.
“The route took in the lovely coastal sites the Cleveland Way has to offer and also the Cinder Tracks, which John used to love completing his daily runs on.
“A huge thank you to Andrew Hardy and the Goldsborough Football Club team who completed the full hike, raising £220.
“In total the event raised more than £1000 for the MND Association and will be an annual event on the first weekend of June every year.”