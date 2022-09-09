The walk is to raise money for Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity, which raises funds for life changing research and patient support.

The walk will take place on Saturday September 10, and will see participants walking along the 21 and a half mile Cinder Track from Scarborough to Whitby.

Kate Halsall, the event organiser, said: “I am walking too, I’m a personal trainer so I have enlisted the help of one of my fellow trainers from the gym and a very good friend of mine to lead the groups, as well as my husband and puppy Roxy, to marshal.

The walkers had practice sessions before the big day to help them prepare.

“We’ve had a few practice walkers with some of our ramblers in preparation, so I think we’re good to go!

Participant’s will observe a minute’s silence following the death of the Queen prior to the start of the walk, and then will leave Sainsbury’s on Falsgrave at 8.30am.

They will make their way through Cloughton, Hayburn Wyke, Ravenscar, Flyinghall and Robin Hood’s Bay.

They are expected to end the walk at 8.30pm in Whitby.

Boyes Stores have shown their support for the charity walking event and has donated chocolate treats and cold drinks to give the walkers the energy boost they’ll need to tackle the 21.5-mile trek.

Nicki Hood, the charity’s Partnerships Manager, said: “Boyes is a household name, with many well-known stores including one in Scarborough and one in Whitby, where our event starts and ends.

“We’re so grateful that they have kindly donated refreshments, which will be much-needed by our tired walkers! Their generous support means we can reach more patients and their families across Yorkshire.”

The ramble is hoping to raise £15’000, with £13’000 already raised.

Whilst entries for entering the walk are closed, Kate encourages people to get out and cheer them along.