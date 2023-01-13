Contractors had been repainting the road markings on Northway, at the junction with Victoria Road, outside the Jobcentre on Friday January 13, when the non-word ‘cenre’ was spotted and posted online.

Amused residents shared their delight at the spelling faux pas, with some suggesting that the workers “wouldn’t have far to walk to the job centre”, or rather job ‘cenre’.

One commenter joked, “they had one job!”, whilst another added: “Must be a Yorkshire accent”.

The spelling mistake amused residents online. (Photo: Louise Hollingsworth)

Yorkshire Water is currently carrying out repairs in the area, according to the council’s roadworks map.

It is not yet clear when the road markings will be corrected.

