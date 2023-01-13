News you can trust since 1882
Hilarious blunder on road marking in Scarborough as workers make spelling mistake

Road markings at a busy junction in Scarborough have left residents in stitches after a spelling blunder was revealed.

By George Buksmann
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Contractors had been repainting the road markings on Northway, at the junction with Victoria Road, outside the Jobcentre on Friday January 13, when the non-word ‘cenre’ was spotted and posted online.

Amused residents shared their delight at the spelling faux pas, with some suggesting that the workers “wouldn’t have far to walk to the job centre”, or rather job ‘cenre’.

One commenter joked, “they had one job!”, whilst another added: “Must be a Yorkshire accent”.

The spelling mistake amused residents online. (Photo: Louise Hollingsworth)
Yorkshire Water is currently carrying out repairs in the area, according to the council’s roadworks map.

It is not yet clear when the road markings will be corrected.

The Scarborough News has contacted North Yorkshire County Council for comment.

