Hilarity Bites returns to Whitby Coliseum - as comedian Carl Hutchinson takes to the stage

Hilarity Bites Comedy Club returns to the Coliseum Centre in Whitby on Saturday March 9, with a performance from popular comedian Carl Hutchinson, as part of his biggest UK tour yet.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Feb 2024, 16:58 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 16:59 GMT
Carl is familiar to comedy fans throughout the UK – he has been seen presenting The One Show on BBC One, and has also appeared in The Stand Up Sketch Show on ITV.

However, he is probably best known for supporting Chris Ramsey on his huge national theatre and arena tours, which have included stops in Whitby and Scarborough in the past.

Rich in observations and exaggerated physical comedy, a night out with this Geordie is guaranteed to have you belly laughing from start to finish.

Comedian Carl Hutchinson.Comedian Carl Hutchinson.
Comedian Carl Hutchinson.

Tickets for this show are £12 each, and can be bought by calling 01947 825 000, online from hilaritybites.co.uk or in person from the Coliseum Centre.

Doors open for the show at 7pm, with the performance starting at 7.30pm.

