Hilda Wray who celebrates her 100th birthday this weekend.

Born in Leeds in 1922, Hilda grew up at the Fleece public house in Headingly.

She worked for Matthias Robinson and met and married husband Clifford shortly before he was posted overseas during World War Two.

Hilda spent time serving in the ATS before leaving to have the first of her four children, the late Alan, Paul, Anne and Mark, an aircraft navigator who was sadly killed during a training exercise with the RAF in Cyprus in 1982.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hilda with friends from Whitby DAG

As the children grew, Hilda found herself looking for a new career and became the first female court usher at Barnsley Crown Court.

She went on to train as a teacher and taught English and History in Barnsley, before following husband Clifford overseas when he took a government job in Africa.

The couple travelled first to Lesotho, on to Swaziland and eventually ended up in Uganda.

Daughter Anne Holmes said: “While in Uganda there was a coup and they were put into lockdown.

“A convoy was sent in to bring them home again and we lost track of them for two days until all of a sudden they popped up on the BBC news in Belgium!”

After this Clifford retired and the couple moved to Blackpool where Hilda became involved with the Friends of the Grand Theatre, the Red Cross and Age Concern.

After Clifford passed away, Hilda moved to Whitby in 2005 to be nearer to her daughter who lives in Egton.

Hilda has become well known in the town, having been an active member of Ruswarp WI, the Yorkshire Coast Homes Residents Forum and an active volunteer for Whitby DAG since 2007, and trustee since 2015.

She finally retired from the role last December.

A statement on the Whitby DAG Facebook page read: “Over the years, Hilda involved herself in every aspect of DAG.

“She made a huge contribution to our work and loved taking part in our activities.

We will always be thankful for everything she has done for us.