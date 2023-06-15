Hinderwell gardener cycles from Land's End to John O'Groats for Whitby charity

John Treacher, 40, cycled the Great British Divide – a largely off-road route from the bottom to nearly the top of the country over 19 days.

Since completing the ride, John has decided to use his adventure for a good cause and is raising money for InterActive Whitby and District.

His efforts will help fund up to 20 disabled young people and support staff to go on a weekend of adventure, challenge and fun at Peat Rigg, Cropton, near Pickering.

John Treacher, who cycled from Land's End to John O'Groats, pictured with his two children Eddie and James who met him at the finish line.

John said: “I had a lot of time to think while pedalling up some of the country’s most gruelling hills, and one thing I kept coming back to was how lucky I am, in so many different ways, to be able to do this.

“The great thing about adventures like I just did, is the combination of feeling scared, excited and challenged.

"It gave me a real sense of achievement.

"Everyone I met on the way asked if I was raising money and that inspired me to find some way to support other people to get a taste of adventure.”

Sally Sansom, co-ordinator and project leader at InterActive Whitby and District, said: “Taking the young people we support to Peat Rigg is such an amazing opportunity to have fun, build friendships and have the chance to do what everyone else does.”

InterActive Whitby and District has supported hundreds of children, young people and their families with its activities.