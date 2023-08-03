News you can trust since 1882
Hinderwell Horse & Agricultural Show cancelled after prolonged rain soaks show field

The 2023 Hinderwell Show has been cancelled after a prolonged period of rain made the show fields too wet to safely hold the show.
By Louise Perrin
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 09:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 09:05 BST

The announcement was made on the show Facebook page last night (August 3)

The message read: “Unfortunately, following a site meeting, the Hinderwell Show Committee have had to make the difficult decision to cancel this year’s show, which was due to take place this coming Friday, August 4.

“The prolonged period of bad weather means that the show fields are now too wet to safely hold the show.

The entrance to the show field (Image credit: Alastair Smith)The entrance to the show field (Image credit: Alastair Smith)
“We will be in touch with everyone who has entered to arrange refunds over the next few days but please bear with us as we are only a small committee and we are sure you will appreciate that there are a lot of issues to deal with.

“Thank you to everyone for all your support and entries. We hope you will be able to join us next year!”

Swift arrangements have been made to ensure that the children’s show will still go ahead on Friday in Hinderwell Village Hall.

Further details have yet to be announced. To find out more visit https://www.facebook.com/thehinderwellshow.

